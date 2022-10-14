Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal drops out of race 

Today at 11:40 a.m. Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal announced that she is dropping out of the race.

Tallal released the following statement:

I want to thank all of my many supporters for their ongoing help during my run for Malibu City Council.

Unfortunately, some things have come up, and I’ve decided to drop out of the race for personal reasons.

Instead, I ask my supporters to vote for Marianne Riggins and Doug Stewart for City Council, both of whom are excellent candidates.

No additional information is available at this time.

