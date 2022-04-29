Malibu Celebrity and High Dollar real estate transactions, monthly report

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sons sell house on Las Flores Canyon

Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 24, just sold a house on Las Flores Canyon for $3 million; which is $1.035 million more than what the brothers paid for it in 2018. TMZ first broke the news. Their parents, actress Pamela Anderson of “Baywatch” fame and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, must be proud. The house is directly to the left of the old Malibu Times building.

According to People, the Malibu property was frequently featured on the MTV reality show “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which starred Brandon and ran for two seasons.

The two-story contemporary, built in 1979, faces Las Flores Park and Creek; and underwent a complete renovation. It has five bedrooms, five baths, 2,600 square feet, new kitchen, grass yard, and outdoor lounging areas.

Former long-time home of Carol Moss, well known Malibu activist and philanthropist, purchased by billionaire

Carol Moss, who was well-known by many Malibu residents for her activism, philanthropy, and kindness, had lived in the same house in “The Colony” from 1965 until she passed away last year at the age of 91.

The oceanfront home is one of the oldest in Malibu, built in 1928; a fact that did not escape the notice of billionaire Ron Burkle, 69, who appears to collect historic and unusual properties.

Besides purchasing the Moss house for $13.5 million, apparently his first beachfront property, he also owns the wacky Bob Hope mansion in Palm Springs (according to Dirt), saved the sprawling Bob Hope estate in the Toluca Lake neighborhood from demolition in 2018, and purchased Michael Jackson’s famous Neverland Ranch. Burkle also owns huge estates in Beverly Hills and La Jolla, and properties in New York and London. He previously owned a famous Frank Lloyd Wright house, the Ennis House in Los Feliz, but sold it in 2019.

Burkle’s primary residence is in Montana, in a 22,000-square-foot “castle” on its own private island in Flathead Lake. He made his fortune with leveraged buyouts of supermarket chains like Ralphs.

Def Jam Records co-founder and nine-time Grammy winner Rick Rubin renting out Point Dume home

After losing two Malibu homes in the Woolsey Fire, record producer Rick Rubin purchased a property on Point Dume in 2019. He then transformed the 1965 mid-century ranch style into a very minimalist style 2,298-square-foot gated home on a bluff-top with two bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Rubin also owns several other homes across LA, and recently put the Point Dume home up for rent at a hefty $75,000 per month.

His most recent Grammy win came in 2021, in the Best Rock Album category, for The Strokes’ album “The New Normal.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Christel Khalil buys home in Latigo Canyon

A star of long-time popular daytime drama show “The Young and the Restless,” Christel Khalil, 34, recently purchased a property on a ridge above Latigo Canyon for $2.15 million.

Khalil has now played the part of Lily Winters on 1,600 episodes of the show over the past 20 years, earning an NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy Award along the way.

The three-story Mediterranean-modern villa she just purchased is very private, with dense hedges and bougainvillea on a high ridge above Latigo Canyon, according to Dirt. The almost 2,800-square-foot home was built in 1989, and has since been transformed into a designer architectural with three bedrooms and three baths. The property is covered with lush landscaping overlooking canyon and ocean views.

Khalil also owns a 1940s cottage with a detached guesthouse in a quiet area of North Hollywood.

