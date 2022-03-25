Malibu Celebrity and High Dollar real estate transactions, Monthly Report

Discussions included locations for the proposed project; commercial or residential area

Just weeks after officially announcing his retirement on Instagram, NBA superstar Chandler Parsons, 33, put his Malibu estate on the market at just under $17 million. He had only owned the property, described by Dirt as a “1.5-acre Zen-tropical fantasia,” for two years after paying $9.25 million for it.

Tragically, just a year after signing a multi-year $25 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks and purchasing the home in Malibu, he was hit by a drunk driver in January 2020. His injuries included traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum, his attorney announced at the time.

During his long, difficult recovery, the 6’8” forward became engaged to girlfriend Haylee Harrison, and, late last year, the couple had a baby girl. Some speculate that he may be planning a return to his home state of Florida.

The roughly 5,500-square-foot main house, which sits on the land side of Pacific Coast Highway, has five bedrooms and five baths with a separate guest house/ entertainment pavilion; and just about every amenity inside and out. It was previously owned by “CSI” franchise creator Anthony Zuiker.

Heir to Givenchy fashion empire purchases $14.5 million “beach house” on Point Dume

Givenchy fashion empire heir Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe recently purchased a Hamptons-style compound in Point Dume for $14.5 million—almost a million less than the asking price. Located on a gated 1.4-acre parcel, the deed to the two-story cedar-shingled house came with Riviera 1 beach access (the gate for property owners on the ocean-side of Zumirez).

The house, built in 2001, had been owned since 2016 by tech entrepreneur and investor Asher Delug. Its 6,300 square feet contain seven bedrooms and six baths in a white interior with wood floors.

The couple’s primary residence is the in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Givenchy is head of the U.S. West Region for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Grant Cardone forks out $40 million for a large Billionaire’s Beach property

Grant Cardone, self-described “bestselling author, world’s #1 sales trainer, renowned speaker, international social media influencer and real estate mogul,” and wife Elena Lyons have just purchased a vacation home on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire’s Beach) for $40 million. According to Dirt, the Miami-based couple plans to spend less than six months a year there.

The two-story 9,500 square foot Cape Cod-style mansion comes with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, a lap pool right next to the sand, and a grass side yard. Sitting on about a half-acre, the property is larger than most on Carbon Beach.

The 2005 home was last owned by Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Shulman, who paid $25 million for it back in 2014.

Buchanan Energy founder Steve Buchanan lists bluff-top Point Dume estate for $35 million

Nebraska-based Steve Buchanon listed his Point Dume bluff-top property on Cliffside Drive for $35 million – which is $14 million more than what he paid for it just five years ago, according to Dirt. The estate was previously owned by “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence, and rock singer Pat Benatar owned it before that.

Originally built in 1953, the house was transformed into a trophy property in 2003, with six bedrooms and six baths in over 6,100 square feet. Amenities include dual owner’s suites, a media room, an infinity pool, and gated stairway access to Little Dume Beach. As with most other homes in this price range in Malibu, the house features lots of glass, mostly white interiors, wooden floors, and extensive outdoor patio and garden areas.

YouTuber Cody Ko pays $3.7 million for beachfront digs near County Line

Popular YouTuber Cody Ko (Cody Kolodziejzyk), 31, recently bought a unit in a townhouse-like gated community on the beach near the Ventura County line.

The 24 units in the complex are close together but don’t have common walls. His 1970s-era 1,411 square—foot mini-compound has a main house with two bedrooms and a detached guest house with one bedroom.

Ko is newly engaged to longtime girlfriend Kelsey Kreppel—a preschool teacher and successful influencer in her own right, according to Dirt.

Canadian Ko is a comedian, podcaster, and rapper who first gained fame doing six-second comedy skits on the now-defunct “Vine” video hosting service. He runs his own YouTube channel, where he’s best known for “That’s Cringe” video episodes with Noel Miller, poking fun at popular memes and other content they deem “cringey;” and their “Tiny Meat Gang” recordings and podcasts. Ko has nearly six million subscribers and over a billion views on his main channel. His primary residence is in Venice (CA).

