Malibu Canyon reopens; safety personnel reminds community to drive safe and look out for rockslides on the canyon

As of 8 p.m, of Dec. 15, all road closures and restrictions in the Franklin Fire area will be lifted; this includes Malibu Canyon.

“We ask that drivers be patient as crews working in the affected areas may have intermittent closures as fire fighters and utility crews work diligently to restore roads and neighborhoods,” the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station shared on social media.

Due to additional post fire maintenance Francisco Ranch Rd to Piuma Rd on Malibu Canyon is closed.

Franklin Fire evening update – acreage remains at 4,037, and containment is now at 49%. Teams have completed all of the damage inspections – 20 structures destroyed (9 single family dwellings and 11 outbuildings), and 28 structures damaged (14 single family dwellings, 2 multi family dwellings, 7 commercial, and 5 outbuildings).

For the most up to date information please visit:

https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/map.cfm

