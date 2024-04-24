Malibu BGCM ‘Youth of the Year’ winner wins at county, moves on to compete at the state level

Emily S. met with state legislators and advocated for Boys & Girls Clubs of Malibu this past week

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) hosted its annual Youth of the Year ceremony at its newly opened Third Space storefront in Malibu. Four outstanding youth representatives shared their personal stories of adversity and goals for the future.

The Youth of the Year honor recognizes an individual between the ages of 14 and 18 who demonstrates academic excellence and leadership skills while acting as a role model for other youth within the club.

After the speeches, the judges went to a separate room to rank the candidates and announce the winner.

After a tough competition, the judges chose Malibu High School Senior Emily S. as the winner.

Some of Emily’s passions are reading, writing, education, and social justice. Emily will be the first of her family to attend college right after graduation.

In her speech, Emily bids farewell to her membership at BGCM as she transitions to attend a four-year university.

“Transitioning into college, I am focused on what truly matters to me — fighting against injustice, fostering curiosity, and investing in a brighter future,” Emily said. “My personal experiences of discrimination has taught me the importance of keeping an open mind and always standing up for what’s right.”

After that event, Emily met with state legislators at the State Capitol in Sacramento and advocated for Boys & Girls Clubs on April 15.

“I am grateful for all of the support and guidance I have been provided by BGCM,” said Emily said in a press release. “My mentors at the club inspire me to continue chasing my dreams and overcoming barriers every day. I am proud to be representing Malibu and Los Angeles County.”

In addition to her Youth of the Year program achievements, Emily has been offered a full-ride scholarship to attend Northeastern University. She’ll travel to Boston on April 19 for Admitted Students Day, marking another exciting milestone.

Emily S. poses with other members of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, and a big check for $1,000 that she won as the Los Angeles County Youth of the Year. Photos Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

Emily won $1,000 at the Los Angeles County final round on April 6 and now has the opportunity to pursue the state-level scholarship.

The Malibu Times will update the community on the competition on April 15, as we went to print the day of.

