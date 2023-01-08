Malibu Arts Center Survey, organized by The Malibu Arts Commission

The Malibu Arts Commission compiled a survey to gain community insight/interest in the Malibu Arts Center. The survey is a preliminary step for the commissoin to prepare a recommendation to City Council for further evaluation. This survey is not a final determination of whether the City will build a facility. The online survey is open through January 31. To participate, visit MalibuArtsAnCulture.org for more information.

“This is an initial survey conducted by the Malibu Arts Commission in order to determine the need and desire within the community to create an Arts Center that will serve the local Malibu population,” the survey says. “Ideally, we envision a center in the middle of Malibu that connects East to West, where all residents can come together for local and cultural events, gatherings, art exhibitions, screenings, and performances.”

