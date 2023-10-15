Longtime Malibu resident Suzanne Somers dies

Actress’s Malibu Road home burned in 2007 fire

”Three’s Company” star and longtime former Malibu resident Suzanne Somers has died. The actress’s beachfront home on Malibu Road was destroyed in a 2007 fire that allegedly started when a cigarette was tossed from a car on Pacific Coast Highway and ignited a blaze that burned the hillside adjacent to Bluffs Park and onto Malibu Road. Somers had shared the home with her husband of 42-years, Alan Hamel. The couple sold the lot and moved to another Malibu beachfront property. Somers battled breast cancer for decades. She passed away in Palm Springs Saturday, just one day shy of her 77thbirthday on Monday, October 16.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...