Local do-gooder, Michael J. Fox to receive a special award at special Oscars ceremony

He received high praise for his film and tv roles. In the meantime, he has raised millions of dollars in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. But now, award-winner Michael J. Fox is in line for a different kind of accolade. Fox, who has held local fundraisers, is in line for an honorary Oscar.

Fox will be feted with the 2022 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governor’s Ceremony for his work on Parkinson’s research. The last time Seen caught up with Mike was only a few minutes up the road from my place on La Costa. He pulled out all the gourmet bites that looked almost too beautiful to eat, received heartfelt applause, gave an inspirational speech in the way only Mike can do, and then treated us to a long session via the one and only Stevie Wonder and didn’t pull back on “Superstitious” and tracks from “Inner Visions.”

Mike had received the Parkinson’s diagnosis seven years before going public. The disease robs the body of its motor and nervous systems. Though he stands just 5-foot-4, his stature is great indeed. Mike is retired from movies and television work now but is dedicated to his Michael J. Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

Fox’s shot to fame was playing the role of Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom “Family Ties.” However, he is probably most well-known for his role as protagonist Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, in which an ’80s classic car is turned into a time machine. He also headlined several projects in the years that followed, including “Teen Wolf,” “The Secret of My Success,” “Doc Hollywood,” and the ABC sitcom “Spin City,” where he played the lead role of Mike Flaherty. In the years that followed, he established the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

As a rising star, he met and married longtime love Tracy Pollan and they have had a healthy brood, including Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Esme Annabelle Fox and Schuyler Fox.

Along with Fox, also receiving an Oscar is the incomparable Diane Warren, who will finally get her Governor’s Award after 13 nominations. She will be presented her honor alongside Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy.

After 13 academy nods with locals like Cher and Lady Gaga as well as Beyonce, The Academy’s Board of Governors says, “[we are] honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large.”

Academy President David Rubin added, “Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy on Parkinson’s alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions.” Congrats!

