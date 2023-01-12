Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized

Elvis Presley’s daughter, singer Lisa Marie Presley, was rushed from her Calabasas home to a nearby hospital after possibly suffering from cardiac arrest.



According to TMZ the 54-year-old performer was given CPR at her home just outside Malibu this morning. Just two days ago Lisa Marie and her mother, 77-year-old Priscilla Presley made an appearance at the Golden Globes Awards in Hollywood to celebrate the “Elvis” biopic. Its star Austin Butler took home a Best Actor award and gave Priscilla and Lisa Marie a televised shout-out.



According to unidentified fire department personnel Lisa Marie’s condition is unknown at this time, but after someone reportedly administered epinephrine her pulse returned. Lisa Marie Presley is the heir to the multi-million-dollar Elvis Presley estate.



One of her four marriages was in 1994 notably to Michael Jackson. Lisa Marie and some of her children have often been spotted in Malibu. She is the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley. Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/FILMMAGIC

