LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Your vote is your voice! Make it count!

Dear Editor,

If anyone reading this letter has not yet voted, I am writing to encourage them to do so. Residents can vote by mail at any time, vote by drop-box outside the Malibu Library, or vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Personally, I am hoping to be reelected to the Malibu City Council, but it is far more important that everyone cast their votes in the presidential election, as well as elections for Senate, Congress, and multiple other lesser races. There also is an important bond measure for the public schools in Malibu on the ballot. This is a critically important election year and it is essential that as many people vote as are able to do so. Your vote is your voice! Make it count!

Relatedly, I suspect that just about everyone in Malibu has now seen or heard of the smear campaign being waged against me by wealthy individuals who also are supporting Paul Grisanti. The smear campaign is fueled by lies, half-truths, and information taken out of context. Based on some limited research, it appears that the smear campaign is being fundedfrom out-of-town developers who are seeking to transform Malibu into Beverly Hills by the Sea. Local contractors, builders, and developers also appear to be involved. I have stood in their way throughout my current term on the City Council, and they are none too pleased. Plainly, I am doing something right!

As the residents of Malibu know, I have always put residents first, and I will continue to do so when I am reelected. Unlike typical politicians, I do not make hollow promises. I have a proven track record of living up to my campaign commitments and I will continue to do so during my second term on the Malibu City Council.

Because of the work I have done for the past four years on the City Council, I am publicly endorsed by hundreds of Malibu residents, whose names appear on my campaign website, BruceSilverstein.org.

As was the case when I was elected with the most votes among eight candidates in 2020, I Won’t Back Down.

Bruce Lee Silverstein,

Malibu City Councilmember

