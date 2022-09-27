Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Farmer’s Market

The Malibu Farmer’s Market

Dear Editor,

I attended the Malibu Farmer’s Market this Sunday in a new location. It was so beautiful and added incredible prestige to the much needed market.

I have been a resident of Malibu for 15 years. During that time, I have shopped at the Malibu Farmer’s Market almost every Sunday, long before Whole Foods moved in. The farmers brought quality produce, fresh cage-free eggs, and healthy organic items, such as micro greens and spirulina. Debra Bianco always searches for the best quality, and the fresh fish is caught the day before. She has cacao, fresh black truffles, fresh squeezed juices, fresh pastries, and other baked goods, as well as grass-fed meats. You can sit and have fresh crepes and tamales with espresso or cappuccino. Sometimes the lobster truck shows up.



I always look forward to my Sunday mornings spent at the Farmer’s Market. There is even live music. I especially love when the dog rescue comes.

Please help Debra relocate the market to this permanent home, as it reflects the beauty and quality of Malibu.

Margo Rando, Malibu

