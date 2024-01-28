Letter to The Editor: Reckless and Dangerous Advice

Dear Editor,

It started with Laura Rosenthal and her campaign to slow traffic down on the PCH with her slow your pace on the PCH and force people to slow down.

On Monday [Jan.8] Paul Grisanti advised drivers to turn on their emergency flashers in construction areas in Malibu. This is reckless and dangerous advice, and the City Councel is, in fact, making the highway more dangerous.

Most accidents on the PCH are caused by reckless driving or people going 20 or more miles over the speed limit. People in the center lane slowing down to impede traffic will only cause more accidents.

It would be safer for the City to advocate slower traffic should stay in the right-hand lane and not prevent people from driving at a normal speed on the PCH.

What the City is doing is asking a driver in one car to virtually block traffic for all cars behind them, which may include ambulances, fire trucks, and the police.

Your position is not supported by experts or well thought out.

Terry Lucoff, Malibu

