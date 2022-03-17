HomeOpinion
Letter to the editor: RE: Item 7.B City Council Facilitator

Letter to the Editor



Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor,

It is interesting to note the City Council’s disrespectful behavior since the death of Carol Moss at age 91.

Carol Moss was a brilliant, kind, and compassionate lawyer, civil rights activist, champion of the unhoused and meditator who welcomed all into her weekly meditation gatherings at her home in Malibu Colony.

Carol’s words to my husband Peter Jones and me when we first moved to Malibu ring in my ears today as I react to the suggestion of a Facilitator:

“No matter how bad things get in Malibu, we are always civil to each other.”

What has happened to Malibu in these few months?

Charlotte M. Frieze, Malibu

