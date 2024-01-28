Letter to The Editor: Principals’ Letter of Appreciation

Dear Honorable Malibu City Council:

We, the four principals of Malibu schools, write to you today on behalf of all the students and families of Malibu Elementary, Webster Elementary, Malibu Middle, and Malibu High to express our deepest gratitude for the Jan. 8 unanimous vote to provide seed funding for the launch of a Centralized Malibu Fundraising Entity.

Your support marks a significant step in our community’s journey towards ensuring the prosperity of Malibu’s education system. This pivotal vote reflects your dedication to supporting our public schools and enhancing the educational experience for every student in Malibu.

As principals of our public schools, we recognize the immense impact this funding will have on the lives of our students. Your commitment to investing in education resonates with our shared mission to provide a rigorous, enriching, and joyous academic environment.

The launch of this entity will not only bridge critical funding gaps but will also pave the way for a more sustainable and vibrant future for Malibu’s schools. Establishing an athletics pathway and funding the gap in maintaining our instructional aides and art teachers ensures parity with surrounding districts. We commit to working with the new entity to demonstrate the tangible outcomes of your investment in Malibu public education.

Once again, thank you for supporting this short-term investment in the future of our community. We look forward to the meaningful impact this funding will have on the educational landscape of Malibu.

Thank you for your time and attention to this crucial issue.

Sincerely,

Patrick Miller, Principal, Malibu High School

Greg Schellenberg, Principal, Malibu Middle School

Christopher Hertz, Principal, Malibu Elementary School

Tedd Wakeman, Principal, Webster Elementary School

January 16, 2024

Malibu City Council

23825 Stuart Ranch Road

Malibu, CA. 90265

