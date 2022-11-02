Letter to The Editor: Plea to the City to help Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

As a long-time resident of Malibu, I regularly shop at the Malibu Farmers Market. I have noticed the negative effects the construction has had on the market and the residents. I check in with Debra Bianco regularly to see if any progress has been made with relocating adjacent to Legacy Park.

Debra informed me that the parking spaces adjacent to Legacy Park are half owned by the park and half by the city. Therefore, the Farmers Market cannot be set up in the park’s parking space due to the conditions placed on it. This is ridiculous.

I believe that the City of Malibu can quickly figure out a resolution.

Tracy Weirick, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...