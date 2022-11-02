HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
OpinionLetters To The Editor

Letter to The Editor: Plea to the City to help Malibu Farmers Market

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
0
1
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor, 

As a long-time resident of Malibu, I regularly shop at the Malibu Farmers Market. I have noticed the negative effects the construction has had on the market and the residents. I check in with Debra Bianco regularly to see if any progress has been made with relocating adjacent to Legacy Park.

Debra informed me that the parking spaces adjacent to Legacy Park are half owned by the park and half by the city. Therefore, the Farmers Market cannot be set up in the park’s parking space due to the conditions placed on it. This is ridiculous. 

I believe that the City of Malibu can quickly figure out a resolution.

Tracy Weirick, Malibu 

Previous article
Land-use experts outlines steps to improve city planning wait times
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×