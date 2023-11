Dear Editor,

I’m thrilled to share that former Pepperdine standout, Lisa Zaar, will represent Sweden in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs, previously known as The Fed Cup. A recent Pepperdine graduate, Lisa carries the Wave spirit onto the global stage at London’s Copper Box Arena. As she competes against Great Britain on Nov. 11-12, we’re proud to cheer on one of our own. Go, Lisa, and go Waves!

Ken Mitchell, Malibu

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...