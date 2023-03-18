Letter to The Editor: Malibu’s Dick Van Dyke

Dear Editor,

In “Malibu’s Dick van Dyke stuns audience …” [Malibu Times article on Feb. 23], Judy Abel gives the impression that Dick Van Dyke is “ever-entertaining,” cheerful, and a kind person with a wonderful sense of humor. I have met Dick Van Dyke, and I can tell you what he is really like: It’s all true.

I met Dick Van Dyke about ten years ago at a Starbucks in Malibu. I was waiting in line and overheard a conversation between Mr. Van Dyke and his friends seated at a nearby table. Van Dyke was commenting on how difficult the dance scenes were in the films he did and how much work they took. I was close enough to make a comment: “Mr. Van Dyke, yes, they were hard work, but it was worth it. You were magnificent. The big dance scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was the best dancing I have ever seen in my life.”

Van Dyke got up from his seat, came up next to me, put his hand on my shoulder, and said, “I like you. Tell me more. Come sit with us.” After a very pleasant few minutes of conversation, I decided not to overstay my welcome and left, feeling acknowledged and wonderful. The best “thank you” I have ever experienced.

Stephen Krashen, Malibu

