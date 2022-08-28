HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
OpinionLetters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Malibu Planning Commissioner’s Motives

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
0
17
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Malibu Planning Commissioner’s Motives

Dear Editor,

Council Candidate Doug Stewart seems to be a smart, friendly guy. But several weeks ago, he did something that made me question his integrity. In a public forum, he impugned my motives as a planning commissioner based on false assumptions. When I heard about it, I phoned him and set him straight. He apologized personally and said he would do so publicly. But then he sent me a draft of his letter, and it wasn’t an apology; it was a “we agree to disagree” statement. In effect, he accused me of lying about my own motives—as though he knew them better.

I had recused myself from deliberations about a permit for demolition of Juan Cabrillo School because the staff report had come out only three days before the hearing, over a weekend, rather than the usual ten days. If I couldn’t adequately read the hundreds of pages of technical information in that short time, certainly the public would not have had time to read it, let alone be aware that a matter of public interest was scheduled.

Doug claimed that I was trying to delay the school project for a year by preventing a quorum from being present in the hearing; that I was making a “shallow excuse” and offering “lawyer spin.” The fact is, I had double-checked with the City Attorney in advance of the meeting to confirm that my recusal would not result in a lack of quorum and that nothing would be delayed. I stand by my decision not to have voted on a matter for which neither I nor the public could have been adequately informed.

Candidates for public office should be held to a higher ethical standard. We might expect hypocrisy from national politicians, but we can demand that those who represent our community be straight-shooters. What does it say of Doug’s character that he would apologize to my face but refuse to make a public correction? His claim that I lied is itself a lie. He still owes the truth to the whole community.

Advertisement

Kraig Hill, Chairman Malibu Planning Commission

Previous articlePepperdine Waves women’s soccer team begins season with a roster deep in talent
Next articleLetter to the Editor: Error in recent TMT article on the California Coastal Commission Hearing
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Related Articles

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: