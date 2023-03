Dear Editor,

As Malibu Film Society wraps up its annual Awards Season Screening Series in the run-up to the Oscars, we were surprised to see how busy the theater was before one of our shows last weekend. The theater manager told us they were selling lots of tickets for two movies: Cocaine Bear and Jesus Revolution.

If that one sentence doesn’t perfectly describe the state of our country these days, I don’t know what would.

Scott Tallal, Malibu

