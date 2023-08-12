Letter to The Editor: July 4 PCH chaos

Dear Editor,

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) used to be passable until Nobu and Little Beach House (LBH) came to town. Their valets constantly run back and forth across the highway. Sometimes using the crosswalk, sometimes not. When they do use the crosswalk, it stops the flow of traffic and contributes greatly to the weekend-long back up on the highway.

The crosswalk is a safety feature for pedestrians, and it is consistently abused by Nobu all day and all evening long. I’m happy that Nobu and the LBH have a never-ending flow of customers from town, choking the highway. It used to be all summer long. Now it’s pretty much always. Nobu and the LBH should consider the community it is impacting and hire some traffic control.

The back up on July 4 and the parking in the median lane of PCH is just unconscionable. They need to not only be handed a hefty fine by the City but read the reality on how emergency vehicles get through when PCH is clogged. The median! I can’t bring myself to even go to Nobu due to their lack of respect for our community. And I wouldn’t pay the membership fee to join LBH. I can go sit on the public beach and eat mediocre food for a lot less.

K. Morton, Malibu

