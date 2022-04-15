Letter to the Editor: “Farewell Cabrillo” Picnic

Dear Editor,

Calling all Dolphins! Former students, families, teachers, and staff of Juan Cabrillo Elementary School are invited to join once more at their beloved little blue school in the lunch area on Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. to picnic together, revisit Malibu friends, and share stories.

The West Malibu elementary school campus is expected to be demolished this spring, making way for the future Malibu Middle School campus adjacent to the newly-remodeled high school.

Juan Cabrillo opened to students in 1955 and has always been fondly regarded as a school with a warm, down-to-earth atmosphere, with a place at the table for every student.

Former principal Pat Cairns stated, “Juan Cabrillo was like a community home. Students, parents, and teachers bonded in support of each other. It was a beautiful place to work and share our love for children.”

Former principal Barry Yates remarked, “The Cabrillo teachers and staff loved teaching and cared very deeply about the children they taught. For me, being a part of the Malibu community for 35 years has truly been a gift.”

Advertisement

Ann Vannoy, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...