Letter to the Editor: Death of Malibu’s adopted native resident 

Dear Editor,

I’ve had the opportunity to visit the King Center several times in the past. It’s quite a place to tour. Its been 38 years that America has celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a national federal holiday. But this January 2024 has been one of triumph.

In the wake of Dexter Scott King’s death, we pay special homage to his legacy. The oldest son of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. was an outstanding role model himself. He will always be remembered for many talents. Dexter was considered to be a nice-looking gentleman who carried on his father’s legacy. He never had an offspring. That too, is also admirable.

Ninety-five years after the birth of America’s most formidable civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was born, his youngest son Dexter Scott King succumbs to prostate cancer. Although the founders of our country abolished the idea to establish an American monarchy, I myself as an African American indirectly deem the Kings’ lineage as our country’s Black royal family.

May Dexter Scoot King soul rest in peace.

Wayne E. Williams, New Jersey

