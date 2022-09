Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to your attention that the population of Malibu , according to latest census, is a bit above 9,000 people.

But the signs at both sides of PCH at the entrance to Malibu city indicate that the population is 13,000.

I believe that the City Council should order to change the signs and correct the number.

I hope you agree with me.

Sincerely,

Majid Roshangar, Malibu

