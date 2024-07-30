Letter to the Editor: City Council of ‘No’

Malibu City Council members have become members of a No party. No new building that will bring in new revenue. No to ADUs to help families, no to fining a restaurant a large enough fine to protect drivers from being killed. No, to so many things, it’s hard to believe. Malibu has become a city that reminds me of those in the horse and buggy age who thought cars would just go away. We need to stop fighting against the future and not bend to those who want to keep the horse and buggy.

Mel Larsen, Malibu West

