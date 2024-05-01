Letter to the Editor: Broad Beach 

Dear Editor,

What is the status of sand replacement on Broad Beach? Having lived on Carbon Beach for a span of 16 years, I had a front-row seat to the gradual disappearance of a once thriving shoreline located approximately a quarter mile south of the pier. Despite the passage of time, the beach hasn’t resurfaced as it once was. Instead, it seems to have transformed into a perpetually “wet” area. This evolution raises questions about the effectiveness of previous mitigation efforts and the long-term sustainability of the coastline in the face of natural influences.

Bill Keldsen, Ex-Malibu

