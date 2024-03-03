Letter to The Editor: Another tire added, another life lost

Dear Editor,

I attended the Ghost Tire event on Monday, an event that resonated deeply with me and underscored the importance of road safety in our community.

Having participated in the event to add another tire for the life lost, I couldn’t help but reflect on the significance of Mayor Pro Tem Doug Stewart’s words urging us to set the pace on PCH. Each tire laid out represented more than just rubber on the road; it symbolized the loss of a loved one, a life cut short due to preventable accidents.

As a community, it’s imperative that we take proactive measures to ensure the safety of everyone on our roads. We cannot afford to have another family experience the heartache of losing a loved one in a tragic accident. Each life lost leaves an indelible mark on our community, and it’s our collective responsibility to work towards preventing such tragedies.

Events like the Ghost Tire serve as poignant reminders of the stakes involved and the need for continued vigilance when it comes to road safety. Let us honor the memory of those we’ve lost by committing ourselves to creating safer roads for all.

Cindy Myers, Malibu

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...