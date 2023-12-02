Letter to The Editor: A Call for Change to Prevent Tragedies on PCH

Dear Editor,

I am writing to share my thoughts and experiences following my attendance at the Ghost White Tire Memorial event on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) last weekend. The solemn gathering was a poignant reminder of the lives lost on this iconic stretch of road, and it has compelled me to call upon the City of Malibu, the State of California, and Governor Newsom to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies.

As I stood among the attendees, each of us deeply affected by the stories of those who have lost their lives on PCH, it became clear that these deaths must not go unnoticed or unaddressed any longer. The Ghost White Tire Memorial serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that persist on this scenic highway. We cannot allow this cycle of tragedy to continue without making significant changes.

The beauty of the Pacific Coast Highway is undeniable, attracting visitors and residents alike from across the globe. However, this beauty should not come at the cost of human lives. The sharp curves, limited visibility, and high-speed limits in certain sections of PCH create a dangerous combination that has claimed too many lives. It is imperative that we prioritize the safety of all who travel this route.

I implore the City of Malibu, the State of California, and Governor Newsom to work collaboratively to address this pressing issue. While it is important to preserve the natural beauty of this region, we must also prioritize the safety of our residents and visitors.

This can be achieved through various means, including:

Implementing stricter speed limits and more frequent speed enforcement. Enhancing road signage and visibility at critical junctures. Conducting safety assessments and engineering improvements for hazardous sections of PCH. Promoting public awareness campaigns about safe driving on PCH. Increasing funding for emergency response and rescue services in the area.

It is only by taking comprehensive action that we can hope to prevent future tragedies and ensure that the Ghost White Tire Memorial serves as a lasting reminder of our commitment to safety rather than a testament to continued loss.

We cannot afford to wait any longer. Lives are at stake, and the time for change is now. Let us come together as a community, a city, and a state to make PCH a safer place for all. Let us honor the memory of those we have lost by preventing further heartbreak along this picturesque yet perilous highway.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I hope that this letter serves as a catalyst for meaningful change and that we can prevent more ghost white tires from appearing on the side of PCH in the future.

Diane Thompson, Malibu

