Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz 1924 – 2022

Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz, age 98, passed away on June 29, 2022, at her home due to complications from COVID-19. She was born in New York City on March 22, 1924, and graduated from Vassar College in the class of 1945-4. Her two former husbands, Lee Ackerman and Fred Steinmetz, and her beloved Companion, Jerry Shore, predeceased her. She lived in Phoenix, Arizona, and Malibu, California, before moving to Santa Barbara, California, in 1984.

Leslie worked in the Los Angeles Unified School District for 20 years as an elementary school teacher and a reading specialist. Active in many organizations, she was especially proud of her work in UTLA (the teachers’ union), her engagement in anti-Vietnam war activities, as well as her work as president of the Santa Barbara Peace Resource Center, and the board of the Santa Barbara ACLU.

Leslie was active in Santa Barbara politics supporting progressive candidates. She was a feminist inspiration to her family and beyond. She was an avid reader with her women’s book club and circle of friends. The garden at her house was one of her masterpieces, looking out over the ocean. She loved to travel, music, and art and treasured playing the piano each day.

She is survived by her four children: MaryLee Ackerman (Tom Hunt), Byron Ackerman (Kathy Dervin), Carl Ackerman (Lyn Kajiwara) and Elizabeth “Tootie” Hicks (d. Joe Hicks), as well as her seven grandchildren: Ben Hunt, Jess and Megan Dervin-Ackerman, Laura and Jennifer Ackerman, and Katarina and Natasha Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to either the National Network of Abortion Funds or Vassar College’s Memorial Scholarship fund.

