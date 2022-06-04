LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Investigators responding to hit and run fatality near Via Escondido

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a hit and run fatality near Via Escondido. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:45 a.m. where a white male adult pedestrian was on Pacific Coast Highway in the #2 lane where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway. There was no vehicle left the location of the scene.



The male white adult was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Traffic Investigations Office at (818) 878-1808 (Report Reference 22-02918-10).



To provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

