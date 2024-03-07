LAPD pursuits stolen box truck through Malibu

LAPD officers followed a stolen box truck throughout Los Angeles, Malibu and Ventura yesterday afternoon.

The driver was seen swerving in and out of traffic and reaching up to 75 mph along Pacific Coast Highway.

California Highway Patrol officers eventually took over the pursuit at about 1 p.m. as the chase moved through Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks.

CHP vehicles trapping the truck and officers surrounding the vehicle with their guns drawn.

The driver tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody by officers.

CHP said the man was taken to Ventura County Medical Center “for precautionary measures.”

His identity has not been released.

