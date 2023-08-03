Lane Closures for PCH and Las Flores project to begin after Labor Day weekend Sept. 4

Lane closures on PCH at Las Flores Canyon Road for work on Caltrans’ PCH/Las Flores Intersection Improvement Project are expected to begin after Labor Day after September 4. The work will include upgrading traffic signal poles and related equipment, installing new conduit, signage and striping. The work expected to take three to four weeks.

After Labor Day, PCH lane closure moratorium between Santa Monica and Malibu, Caltrans will be conducting embankment repair, removal and replacement of a broken storm drain system, and storm debris cleanup and removal on south and north lanes PCH between Las Flores Canyon Road and Decker Road.

