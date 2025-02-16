LAFD Firefighter Inspector escaped disaster 

Vehicle swept into ocean during powerful severe storm

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighter inspector narrowly escaped disaster last week when his vehicle was swept into the ocean by a powerful debris flow during the severe storm that pummeled Malibu and surrounding areas.

LA County Lifeguards’ Swiftwater Unit, in coordination with the LA County Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue team, worked throughout the day on Saturday to recover the firefighter’s vehicle. Photos by Los Angeles Fire Department

The incident took place on Feb. 13 at 5:02 p.m. at Big Rock Road in Malibu as torrential rainfall swept through the region. In response, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for Malibu, Topanga State Park, and Pacific Palisades. The storm, which unleashed several inches of rain in a short span, triggered dangerous debris flows, especially near the Palisades Fire burn scar.

According to LAFD Public Information Officer Eric Scott, the firefighter’s vehicle was caught in a large debris flow, forcing it off the road and into the ocean.

Dramatic video footage circulating online and later aired by local news stations captured the harrowing scene. The firefighter’s SUV teetered on the edge of a cliff along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) before being engulfed by a surge of black water and carried into the ocean. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in the sand and seawater near Las Tunas Beach.

A second video later showed the firefighter seizing a moment of relative calm in the surf to escape the vehicle. Scott confirmed via social media that the firefighter made it to safety with only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Beyond this harrowing moment, the storm inflicted widespread damage, triggering severe flooding and additional debris flows along the coast. Footage captured another torrent of mud and water just a few hundred yards away, washing out sections of PCH near Duke’s restaurant.

A mudslide later swept through Duke’s restaurant, inundating the iconic Malibu establishment. It also buried sections of PCH, forcing closures from Chautauqua to Carbon Beach Terrace and adding to the distruction in the area.

LA County Lifeguards’ Swiftwater Unit, in coordination with the LA County Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue team, worked throughout the day on Saturday to recover the firefighter’s vehicle.

“Additional specialized personnel and apparatus—including heavy rescue—were en route to attempt recovery during low tide today, with more personnel arriving around noon to strategize,” Scott reported at the time.

By day’s end, the SUV was finally retrieved at low tide using specialized heavy rescue equipment, including a large tow truck equipped with a boom and cables.

As for the firefighter, Scott later confirmed in a statement, “We spoke with our Firefighter Inspector, and fortunately, he just returned home from medical care and is resting comfortably with his family after sustaining only minor injuries.”

