HomeNews
News

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
1
Los Angeles County Fire Department District 7 Community Service Liaison Megan Currier helps residents with the NOAA weather radio distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Malibu City Hall. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to use NOAA alerting signals to alert the public in LA County about wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters by sending out an alert message over the NOAA weather radio frequencies. With an NOAA weather radio, you can receive emergency information power and communications are knocked out. Limit of one per household. For more information contact megan.currier@fire.lacounty.gov. The NOAA Weather Radios will also be distributed on Thursday, September 8, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Calabasas City Hall (100 Civic Center Way, Calabasas) and on Monday, September 12, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Fire Station 65 (4206 Cornell Rd, Agoura).

Previous articleWaves Women’s Soccer Squad News Two Victories to Start Season
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: