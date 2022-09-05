LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to use NOAA alerting signals to alert the public in LA County about wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters by sending out an alert message over the NOAA weather radio frequencies. With an NOAA weather radio, you can receive emergency information power and communications are knocked out. Limit of one per household. For more information contact megan.currier@fire.lacounty.gov. The NOAA Weather Radios will also be distributed on Thursday, September 8, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Calabasas City Hall (100 Civic Center Way, Calabasas) and on Monday, September 12, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Fire Station 65 (4206 Cornell Rd, Agoura).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...