Los Angeles County lifeguards transported three critically-injured victims to a nearby helicopter after a two car collision on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition.

Traffic #Malibu PCH at Zumirez. Two vehicle traffic collision. FD, SO en route. Expires 9:20pm. 214 — The Dispatch Station (@TheDispatchStn) July 20, 2022

