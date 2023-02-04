HomeNews
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment

During the Homelessness Task Force Meeting on Jan. 17, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Captain Jennifer Seetoo said they’re working with the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to clear the encampment at Surfrider Beach near The Malibu Pier. Photo taken on Jan. 11 by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City.

The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full stake bed truckloads of material and 16 shopping carts were removed the sites.

The encampment was brought up from several commissioners and city council members during meetings in January.

Photo courtesy City of Malibu
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

