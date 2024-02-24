Kristy’s Village Cafe celebrates colorful and delicious Year of the Dragon 2024 

Dragons coyly sought customers’ donations enclosed in ornate red envelopes for good luck in the new year

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

As is its popular annual tradition, on Feb. 13, Kristy’s Village Cafe delighted customers by celebrating the Lunar New Year. The event celebrated the beginning of the new year based on the lunar calendar, which is based on the monthly cycle of the moon’s phases or, in some cultures, the beginning of the new year based on lunisolar calendars that follow both the lunar phase and the time of the solar year.

Customers lucky enough to get a reservation at Kristy’s enjoyed a delicious multi-course menu featuring hot and sour chicken soup or veggie soup, chicken and shrimp wontons or veggie spring rolls, steamed rice, bok choy, and a choice of delicious honey walnut shrimp or cauliflower, all scrumptious and satiating dishes. Yet there were even more delicacies to enjoy — they were also served filet mignon of veggie chow fun, a classic stir-fried noodle dish, ginger chicken and tofu or Hong Kong style fish, steamed perfectly and aromatic.

Wine and other libations were freely flowing as the cheerful crowd expectantly waited for the gathering’s pièce de résistance. Certainly there would be a special performance as in past years, attendees thought.

And then, the loud, resonating sound of drums announced the Dragon Dance, a colorful performance that the Chinese traditionally include in New Years festivals and celebrations to drive away evil spirits and usher in good luck and blessings for the community.

The first brilliantly colored dragon coyly waited at Kristy’s entrance, dodging back and forth so the customers could just catch a peek at its bright red and gold costume. Then, the dragon eagerly lunged at the top of the door frame, trying to dislodge a tantalizing orange hanging in the entryway, a tasty prize that denotes luck and prosperity in the new year. The crowd cheered when the dragon got its reward.

The dragon threw the orange to a delighted Corrick Watson who said, “The orange signifies good luck — people who catch the orange should go to Las Vegas!”

The two dragons danced powerfully and gracefully, mesmerizing the audience as their dragon heads, aglow with luminous, glaring eyes, deftly dodged between tables, flirting with the customers by batting their enormous eyelids. They delighted the littlest attendee, wide-eyed Zoe Farina, 4. who sat with her daddy, Ryan Farina, and was entranced by the dancers.

The open jaws of the dragons coyly sought customers’ donations enclosed in ornate red envelopes, each considered an offering for good luck in the new year. Customers strained to place the envelopes into the teasing dragons’ mouths, garnering hilarious laughter from the crowd.

Curious and discerning patrons peered under the two dragons’ costumes, wondering how the performers manipulating parts of the dragon under its ornate body structure could so adeptly synchronize their movements in rhythm with the drums. Many were intrigued by how the dragons’ movements coordinated with the various tones and rhythms of the gongs.

Wondering about the significance of the dance and its movements, customers read the Chinese Zodiac sitting on each table. They learned the Chinese Zodiac consists of a 12-year cycle and each year is named after a different animal that imparts distinct characteristics to its year. The year of the dragon, the fifth in the cycle, symbolizes power, good fortune, and strength. Chinese emperors considered themselves descendants of dragons, emphasizing the dragon’s esteemed position in society.

As the dragon dance came slowly to an end, one dragon displayed a long fabric scroll that said, “Happy New Year!” while the other’s scroll said, “Best Wishes to You!”

Soon — and sadly — the dance was over, the dragons were gone and the only thing left to do was to enjoy dessert — a delicious, creamy and luscious almond panna cotta.

Delighted customers murmured words of praise again this year for Kristy, the consummate hostess who ensured that customers’ every needs were met. They also highly complimented the Camarillo Kung Fu & Lion Dance Association that once again sent such talented and entertaining dancers.

“We came to celebrate the New Year at Kristy’s, our watering hole,” said Lani Netter, who along with her sister, Leslie London, thoroughly enjoyed the show.

“Kristy is amazing!” London said. “We consider her a family member.”

As little Zoe and her dad left the restaurant, Ryan commented “This year I wish for peace, health for everyone, and cooperation in the world!”

