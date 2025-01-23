Juan I. Oronoz 1953-2025

Juan Ignacio Oronoz, born on November 5th, 1953, in Chihuahua, Mexico, passed away peacefully on January 10th, 2025, at the age of 71, surrounded by his wife and children.

Juan (commonly known as John) grew up in Los Angeles and eventually moved to Malibu shortly after his marriage to Cynthia Stringham in 1984. As longtime Malibu residents, John and Cindy nurtured and raised their six wonderful children over four decades there. A beloved husband and father, John was an avid USC Trojans fan, a business owner, and an entrepreneur who was always willing to extend a hand of fellowship and love to everyone around him.

John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints since 1981, where he countlessly served others. He had a pure love for the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a kid at heart, you could find John on the baseball, softball, track, and football fields, lending a hand in maintaining the fields, supporting his children in their sports, and coaching.

John was a devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather who treasured his family above all else. He found immense joy in spending time with loved ones and hosting family gatherings in the home he built for them.

He is survived by his eternal companion, Cindy; his six children, Juan Jr., Sarah, Cindy, Pablo, Jacob, and Rachel, along with 9 Grandchildren who lovingly knew him as “Pa.” He is also remembered by his three siblings: Jose, Mel, and Rosa.

