Jeanne Cariati 1943-2022

Jeanne Cariati, 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 30, 2022. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Renée and Joe, her stepchildren Amy and Carrie, and cherished grandchildren, Zora, Vincent, Karis, and Keller.

Jeanne was a teacher at Malibu Park Junior High School, an Artist, and a treasured member of both the Montpelier community and her longtime home in Malibu, California. Her gift of compassion and understanding, her ability to be a loving and open listener, and her remarkable capacity for love touched and inspired everyone she met.

Jeanne’s life extended from her origins in Erie, Pennsylvania, to meeting her beloved first husband, Henry, via a family introduction. Spending their lives together from Florida and Washington to California, they raised their family mostly in Malibu, California, where Henry passed in 1996. Several years later, she was reunited with childhood friend, Warren Kitzmiller of Montpelier, Vermont, and they were married in 2006. Jeanne embraced her retirement in Vermont, doing what she loved most; creating poetry and stone carving.

Services will be held privately, and she will be interred with her husband, Henry, in California.

