HomeMalibu Life
Malibu LifeNews

International Dark Sky Week

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
30
The Malibu Pier. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The International Dark Sky Association works to protect the night skies for present and future generations. From April 22-30, the organizations provides six ways to participate in the campaign and learn how to reduce your light pollution footprint to help the international effort to preserve dark skies, and to comply with the City’s Dark Skies Ordinance.

Any artificial light that is not needed is a pollutant that has serious and harmful consequences.

Light pollution can:

  • disrupt wildlife
  • impact human health
  • waste money and energy
  • contribute to climate change
  • block our view of the universe

Light pollution is increasing at 2x rate of population growth and 83% of the global population lives under a light-polluted sky.

For more information and how to participate, visit International Dark Sky Week at idsw.darksky.org

Previous articleLA County supervisors vote nearly ensures camping coming
Next articleCayley Jenner following her father’s footsteps as commissioner
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: