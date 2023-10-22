Input needed at upcoming Las Virgines Malibu-Council of Governments (LVMCOG) meeting on Oct. 26

Malibu community members are invited to give their input on the update of the regional Hazard Mitigation Plan at the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (LVMCOG) virtual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The LVMCOG includes the cities of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village. Hazard Mitigation Plans are typically developed as a regional plan since most hazards cross jurisdictional boundaries. Public involvement is a key requirement, and the goal of the meeting is to get input from the public on ways to reduce the impacts of natural disasters and other hazards in our region. During the meeting, results of a recent Risk Survey will be shared and used as a basis for discussion to review the top hazards that concern residents, what preparedness actions they have taken, and most importantly what additional hazard reduction efforts are needed to better safeguard the community. Zoom link to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 815 7212 5459. Passcode: 284420. Join by phone: (669) 900 6833. For more information, contact Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas at (310) 456-2489, ext. 313, or sduenas@malibucity.org.

