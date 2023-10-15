Iconic Gladstones restaurant reopens; to remain open at least another two years 

Gladstones restaurant which was scheduled to close last month has been given a reprieve. The iconic restaurant, once the highest grossing eatery in Los Angeles, has reopened under new management and is expected to keep its lease for at least two years.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors controls the concession which had an agreement with the late former LA Mayor Richard Riordan. When the agreement ran out the county found a new concessionaire with famed restaurateur Wolfgang Puck who won the bid. Puck hired LA architect Frank Gehry to redesign the tired structure. While the Puck group waits at least two years to secure permits the county decided not to let the space sit empty. Gladstone’s General Manager Jim Harris and his employees have re-grouped, repainted, received a new liquor license, and are now reopened for business. The new Gladstones says it’s ready to reengage with the community and will soon bring back a happy hour and some new promotions. The restaurant will continue to package leftovers in its signature foil “sculpture” wraps featuring mermaids and whales.

Former article:

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...