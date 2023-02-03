Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2.

Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have been left behind at the scene. The sign that many have called “meaningful to the area” is a few feet wide and may have needed more than one person to haul away.

A spokesperson from the LASD said the department is working with the area homeowners’ association. “We’re working on it.” Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department at 818-878-1808.

