Hubert A. Luckerath 1937-2024

Hubert Arnold Luckerath, aged 87, passed away on October 20, 2024, in Malibu, California. Known affectionately as “Hubs,” he was a caring, loving, and spiritual family man with a deep devotion to his Christian faith.

Born on April 11, 1937, Hubert’s joy for life was evident in his appreciation for nature, especially cherished times spent on the Frey family farm in Pennsylvania. His curiosity and intelligence were fueled by daily readings of the New York Times and staying abreast of current events.

Hubert had a distinguished career as an international banker, beginning his journey in Switzerland, where he met his beloved wife, Anna Magdalena (Maggie). The couple moved to Staten Island and later settled in New Jersey to raise their family, with Hubert spending his entire career at IBJ Schroder in New York City until his retirement.

A passionate parishioner, Hubert worshipped at St. Mary’s R.C. Church in New Jersey and later at the Malibu Catholic Church upon relocating to California. His hobbies included a deep love for cars, cycling, and sports, particularly the Olympics, the World Cup, and hockey. He often traveled back to Germany to visit family and cherished his time at his beach house down the Jersey Shore. Hubert was also a dedicated volunteer at Germania Park and a proud member of the Rotary Club.

Hubert is survived by his children, Tanya and Peter, and his sister, Rita Luckerath. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie, after 55 years of marriage. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11 am at Our Lady of Malibu. Hubert’s life was one of devout faith, loving family connections, and a commitment to community service. His legacy will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

