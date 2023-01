The Malibu Coast and Santa Monica mountains have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning, where damaging wind gusts to 60 mph or more can be expected. Look out for downed trees/powerlines.



The Malibu Coast and Santa Monica mountains have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning, where damaging wind gusts to 60 mph or more can be expected. Look out for downed trees/powerlines. #LAWeather #LAwind #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...