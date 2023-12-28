High surf, high tides and rip currents issued through the weekend, flooding and beach erosion to be expected

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory for LA County, including Malibu Thursday through the weekend. Very hazardous beach and ocean water conditions w/strong rip currents, large waves, very high surf, coastal flooding & beach erosion, debris in the water. Stay off rocks and jetties. If you choose to go in the water, stay near a staffed lifeguard tower.

