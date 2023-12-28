High surf, high tides and rip currents issued through the weekend, flooding and beach erosion to be expected

High Surf Advisory will be going into effect for all Los Angeles County Beaches from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday. Photo by Hayley Mattson.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory for LA County, including Malibu Thursday through the weekend. Very hazardous beach and ocean water conditions w/strong rip currents, large waves, very high surf, coastal flooding & beach erosion, debris in the water. Stay off rocks and jetties. If you choose to go in the water, stay near a staffed lifeguard tower.