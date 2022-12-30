High Surf and High bacteria Advisory in effect for LA County beaches

Los Angeles County health officials and LA County Lifeguards warned people Wednesday to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection.
The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 Friday afternoon. The advisory could be extended if more rain continues this weekend.
