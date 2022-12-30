HomeNewsBreaking News
High Surf and High bacteria Advisory in effect for LA County beaches

By Samantha Bravo
Los Angeles County health officials and LA County Lifeguards warned people Wednesday to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection.

The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 Friday afternoon. The advisory could be extended if more rain continues this weekend. 

Follow LA County Lifeguards for daily updates on surf reports.

LASD advised drivers to drive safe and tips on weather preparedness.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

