High Surf and High bacteria Advisory in effect for LA County beaches

Los Angeles County health officials and LA County Lifeguards warned people Wednesday to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection.

{Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory} has been issued by @lapublichealth lasting to at least 4:30PM Friday, December 30th. A rain advisory is issued when there is significant rainfall that may cause bacteria levels in the ocean waters to increase pic.twitter.com/NmgnRYuO3w — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) December 28, 2022

The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 Friday afternoon. The advisory could be extended if more rain continues this weekend.

Still expecting active weather into next week with widespread rain Saturday, then a stronger storm next Tue/Wed. Gusty winds will accompany the storms and there will be heavy rain at times. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/H4EmOxa3lP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 29, 2022

Showery conditions with light rain amounts around the area today. Here's a link to the rain totals over the last 24-hours. All are less than 0.1". #CAwx #larain https://t.co/Z7fqkvNq1L pic.twitter.com/cwx6dmCU9S — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 29, 2022

Follow LA County Lifeguards for daily updates on surf reports.

Surf Report 12/29: 4-6', Chest to Overhead



Slow fade in WNW swell. Wind likely offshore early with light winds into the early afternoon. Morning low tide will show good shape, especially as the tide pushes and if the wind stays minimal late AM. pic.twitter.com/nYGJDXu36A — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) December 29, 2022

LASD advised drivers to drive safe and tips on weather preparedness.

If you didn't get a chance with the last rainfall, now is a good time to make sure your tires and windshield wipers are #rainready. Always remeber to slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front. Leave early and give yourself extra travel time. https://t.co/FuUkAuLDCn — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 29, 2022

