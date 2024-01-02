High Surf Advisory issued in Malibu until Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory for LA County, including Malibu Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to Thursday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. due to a series of storms Tuesday – Sunday. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. If you choose to go in the water, always stay near a staffed lifeguard tower. Minimal risk of coastal flooding. Another round of high surf will be likely this weekend.

Dangerous beach conditions forecast for Malibu Wed 1/3 – Thurs 1/4. Beware dangerous rip currents, powerful waves, beach erosion, debris in water. Stay off rocks & jetties. Stay near staffed lifeguard towers. Info: https://t.co/LVvDfoMPxu @nwslosangeles @lacdbh@LACo_Lifeguards pic.twitter.com/5wZn1fAZpT — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 2, 2024

