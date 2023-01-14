High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, dangerous rip currents expected

The National Weather Service expects large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by this evening and until 10 p.m. Sunday. Dangerous rip currents expected.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

Highest along west facing beaches of Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County until 10 p .m. PST Sunday.

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

Additional strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

Preparation is your best defense against flood danger. Know your property’s risk factors. Clear drainage paths. Use sandbags to direct runoff and protect structures.



Call 1-800-675-HELP (4357) to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns. https://t.co/3ShGopkH9l — LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) January 14, 2023

Call 1-800-675-HELP (4357) to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns.

