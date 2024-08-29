Hearing in Bohm case continued

22-year-old does not make appearance in court Wednesday

A longstanding preliminary hearing in the case of the October 2023 car crash that killed four Pepperdine students on Pacific Coast Highway was continued Wednesday. At the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys August 28, the lawyer representing 22-year-old Fraser Bohm of Malibu, charged with four counts of murder and gross negligence, asked Judge Diego H. Edber for a continuance in the case. Bohm was not required to make an appearance in court for the pretrial hearing, but Judge Edber is requiring Bohm to appear at the next pretrial hearing scheduled for October 9. Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, in a discovery motion has requested all previous state records of crash incidents that did not include DUIs. Kraut’s defense so far is that his client was the victim of road rage on Oct 17, 2023 causing him to lose control of his car. That car, with Bohm behind the wheel crashed into parked cars alongPCH. The crash resulted in the deaths of Asha Weir, DeslynWilliams, Niamh Rolston, and Peyton Stewart. Some of the victims’ friends and family were in court Wednesday. Bohm remains free on a $4 million bond.

