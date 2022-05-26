Goldfarb appointed back to Parks and Recreation panel; department provides update on debris removal from local parks

During the Parks and Recreation meeting on Tuesday, May 17, commissioners reviewed the community service department monthly report, appointed Commissioner Georgia Goldfarb back into the panel, and presented the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award to Sandy Banducci and Roy LeMond.

The Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award is presented annually to an outstanding individual or group that gives their time and resources to enhance the quality of recreation programs for the Malibu community.

Commissioners also reviewed the removal of non-native plants at Trancas Open Space and reviewed the BrightGuard sunscreen station program.

Recreation Supervisor Chris Orosz reported one ton of debris and trash was removed from the sites, including a 250-pound refrigerator. Orosz said the most trashed places are the pullout areas, which make it easy for one to park and leave all kinds of trash, from yard debris to countertops. Orosz said the department has ordered a no-dumping sign to place at that location and plans to add more “no-dumping” signs and making the debris removal a biannual site review.

Goldfarb asked the department how they can look into maintaining the trails parks where foxtails are a dangerous concern for visitors, pets, and wildlife.

Recreation Manager Kate Gallo provided an update on the BrightGuard proposal to install sunscreen dispenser stations at various Malibu parks and facilities as well as the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. The proposal will be sponsored by UCLA Health and maintained by BrightGuard.

“BrightGuard is proposing a sunscreen station at various city facilities from July 1 through Oct. 31,” Gallo said. “In this proposal, it will be maintained by BrightGuard in terms of refilling the stations and cleaning the areas at least on a weekly basis.”

BrightGuard has proposed seven stations, including two at Malibu Bluffs, one at Malibu Community Pool, two at Legacy Park, one at Trancas Canyon Park, and one at Malibu Equestrian Park.

The program implementation will run from July 1 to Sept. 5.

BrightGuard co-founder Alexander Beck spoke during the public comment and provided information on the proposal.

“This initiative provides free sunscreen to local community members, especially some strategic parts where there’s playgrounds, [and where] there’s outdoor activities to UV radiation for an extended period of time,” Beck said. “The vast importance of free sunscreen … this is a public cancer preventative initiative from UCLA’s perspective.”

Commissioners discussed locations, possibilities of vandalism, and sunscreen signage to let visitors know it is available.

Goldfarb motioned to approve the proposal and Commissioner Cayley Jenner seconded. Motion passed.

Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett presented the third-quarter update for the Earth Friendly Management Policy. The policy, established by the City Council in 2019, bans the use of poisons and pesticides. At the time the policy was approved, there was no environmental commission, so the Parks and Recreation Commission became the oversight of the policy. The quarterly report runs from Jan. 1 to March 31.

The commission approved the receipt and filing of the Earth Friendly Management Policy.

Gallo updated the commission with the department’s aquatic programs for the summer quarter, which began on May 15. The city also hosted a Lifeguard Certification class on May 21 and 22 to recruit part-time employees. Bobbett said the department is also looking into the WiFi and emergency call boxes at Trancas Canyon Park and Las Flores Creek Park.

The Parks & Recreation Commission meeting is scheduled to meet the third Tuesday of every month.

